Kerala’s tax revenues up in 2022-23 over previous fiscal, says CAG audit report on State finances

Published - October 15, 2024 02:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

GSDP marks 11.95% growth in 2022-23 over 2021-22. Own tax and non-tax revenues up, show report tabled in Kerala Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

The report was tabled in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on October 15, 2024. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kerala’s revenue receipts rose by 13.79% in 2022-23 over the previous fiscal, with the State’s own tax and non-tax revenues showing a growth of 23.36% and 44.50% respectively, the audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on State finances for the year-ended March 31, 2023 said.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) registered an 11.95% growth in 2022-23 over 2021-22. During this period, Kerala’s revenue expenditure dipped by 2.89%. While the State’s share of Union taxes and duties increased by 2.47%, the grants-in-aid from the Union government fell by 8.79%, the report said.

The report was tabled in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

Total revenue receipts rose from ₹1,16,640.24 crore in 2021-22 to ₹1,32,724.65 crore in 2022-23.

Of this, the total tax revenue – own tax revenue plus share of union taxes and duties – rose by 18.47% to ₹90,228.84 crore from ₹76,160.61 crore. Own tax revenue rose from ₹58,340.52 crore to ₹71,968.16 crore – though slightly below Budget estimates — and the share of union taxes, from ₹17,820.09 crore to ₹18,260.68 crore.

Non-tax revenue went up from ₹10,462.51 crore to ₹15,117.95 crore.

The CAG report noted that revenue collection under all components of State’s own tax revenue showed an “increasing trend” in 2022-23.

Dip in grants-in-aid from Centre

At the same time, grants-in-aid from the Centre dipped by ₹2,693.26 crore during this period, from ₹30,017.12 crore to ₹27,377.86 crore.

In the case of the State’s revenue expenditure, there was a decrease of ₹4,228.58 crore over the previous fiscal, largely on account of a dip in the spending on economic services.

At the same time, the report observed that Kerala’s revenue receipts, including Government of India transfers, could fund only 93.5% of the revenue expenditure. “Though the revenue expenditure during the current year has decreased by 2.89% when compared to the previous year, the fact, however, remains that 6.5% of the revenue expenditure was still to be met from the borrowed funds,” it said.

Further, the expenditure pattern of the State revealed that revenue expenditure hovered around 89% to 92% of the total expenditure during the period (2018-19 to 2022-23) leaving inadequate resources for creation of assets. The total capital expenditure fell by ₹195.17 crore, it said. This reflected a 1.38% dip from ₹14,191.73 crore in 2021-22 to ₹13,996.56 crore in 2022-23.

