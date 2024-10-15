GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala’s tax revenues up in 2022-23 over previous fiscal, says CAG audit report on State finances

GSDP marks 11.95% growth in 2022-23 over 2021-22. Own tax and non-tax revenues up, show report tabled in Kerala Assembly

Published - October 15, 2024 02:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The report was tabled in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on October 15, 2024. (image for representation)

The report was tabled in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on October 15, 2024. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kerala’s revenue receipts rose by 13.79% in 2022-23 over the previous fiscal, with the State’s own tax and non-tax revenues showing a growth of 23.36% and 44.50% respectively, the audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on State finances for the year-ended March 31, 2023 said.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) registered an 11.95% growth in 2022-23 over 2021-22. During this period, Kerala’s revenue expenditure dipped by 2.89%. While the State’s share of Union taxes and duties increased by 2.47%, the grants-in-aid from the Union government fell by 8.79%, the report said.

The report was tabled in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

Total revenue receipts rose from ₹1,16,640.24 crore in 2021-22 to ₹1,32,724.65 crore in 2022-23.

Of this, the total tax revenue – own tax revenue plus share of union taxes and duties – rose by 18.47% to ₹90,228.84 crore from ₹76,160.61 crore. Own tax revenue rose from ₹58,340.52 crore to ₹71,968.16 crore – though slightly below Budget estimates — and the share of union taxes, from ₹17,820.09 crore to ₹18,260.68 crore.

Non-tax revenue went up from ₹10,462.51 crore to ₹15,117.95 crore.

The CAG report noted that revenue collection under all components of State’s own tax revenue showed an “increasing trend” in 2022-23.

Dip in grants-in-aid from Centre

At the same time, grants-in-aid from the Centre dipped by ₹2,693.26 crore during this period, from ₹30,017.12 crore to ₹27,377.86 crore.

In the case of the State’s revenue expenditure, there was a decrease of ₹4,228.58 crore over the previous fiscal, largely on account of a dip in the spending on economic services.

At the same time, the report observed that Kerala’s revenue receipts, including Government of India transfers, could fund only 93.5% of the revenue expenditure. “Though the revenue expenditure during the current year has decreased by 2.89% when compared to the previous year, the fact, however, remains that 6.5% of the revenue expenditure was still to be met from the borrowed funds,” it said.

Further, the expenditure pattern of the State revealed that revenue expenditure hovered around 89% to 92% of the total expenditure during the period (2018-19 to 2022-23) leaving inadequate resources for creation of assets. The total capital expenditure fell by ₹195.17 crore, it said. This reflected a 1.38% dip from ₹14,191.73 crore in 2021-22 to ₹13,996.56 crore in 2022-23.

Published - October 15, 2024 02:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / public finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.