Kerala’s special condition on CRZ will be considered: Union Minister

June 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thrissur

Though a single Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rule is applicable to the entire country when it comes to coastal protection, special condition of Kerala will be taken into consideration as the issue has been brought to the attention of the Union Government by the State Fisheries Minister, said Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala.

The Union Minister was in Thrissur as part of the 7th phase of his nation-wide ‘Sagar Parikrama Yatra’, which aims at disseminating information about various fisheries-related schemes and programmes. He was accompanied by Minister of State L. Murugan. They attended various events in Thrissur.

The Union Ministers interacted with representatives of the coastal region at a function held at the S.N. Auditorium in Nattika. They received petitions from those working in the fisheries sector. The Ministers also addressed the Sagar Parikrama-’Theera Sadass’ programme at the TSGA Indoor Stadium in Thriprayar. ‘Theera Sadassu’ is a public interaction programme launched by the Kerala Fisheries department to discuss various issues faced by the coastal people and take remedial measures along with promoting the welfare programmes of the State government.

Joint efforts

“The Centre would like to work hand in hand with the State for the welfare of fish workers. It is commendable that both State and the Central projects are being held in the same venue,” Mr. Rupala said.

People as well as the elected representatives have concerns about construction of the Coastal highway. The Centre wants to complete the project as early as possible, the Union Minister said.

Coastal Protection is a huge problem as the State has 600 km of coastal belt, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said. “The Centre and the State will function jointly for the coastal protection,” he said.

Union Fisheries department Officer on Special Duty, Abhilaksh Likhi, said on the occasion that the Government of India was committed to the welfare and development of small fishermen in Kerala under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). He said that the Centre was making sure that the livelihood of fishermen was protected and all necessary steps would be taken to address their grievances. He pointed out that under the PMMSY, an amount of ₹372 crore has been allocated for Kerala for 5 years and several schemes have been launched to ensure the welfare of fishermen.

He also said that the foundation stone of the Cochin Fishing Harbour, which was being built at a cost of ₹169 crore, will be laid on Sunday. He said that ₹161 crore was allocated under the Fisheries Development Fund for the remaining construction works of Arthunkal Fishing Harbour in Alappuzha

