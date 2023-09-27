Kerala’s second Vande Bharat to run in orange, blue colours on alternate days

September 27, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The second Vande Bharat Express allotted to Kerala along the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route will be operated in orange and blue colours on alternate days with the Southern Railway providing one more additional rake (blue and white) to Kerala. The second train begins and terminates its journey based in Kasaragod, whereas its maintenance and inspection yard is arranged at Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram.

Though one hour is allotted for the train in Thiruvananthapuram between its daily operations, it is insufficient to hold the daily maintenance and inspection work for which at least three to four hours are required. Hence, pressing a standby train in blue colour on alternate days will provide enough time for the Railways to carry out the maintenance work of both trains, according to Railway sources.

In the case of the first Vande Bharat pressed into service along the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route, the journey begins and terminates in Thiruvananthapuram. The train will get a break of around seven hours before it commences service the following day.

Similarly, the Railways have no plans to extend the service to Mangaluru for the time being as it cannot maintain the tag of day train if extended to Mangaluru.

“It can be extended when the maximum permissible speed of the track is augmented. Speed enhancement will allow the Railways to operate the train between Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram during the same window of time, but it will take time to augment the speed as per the current progress of works. The train which cruises at a maximum permissible speed of 100 kmph from Thiruvananthapuram reduces its speed to 90 kmph when it reaches the Kayamkulam-Ernakulam stretch. The speed further drops to 80 kmph between Ernakulam and Shoranur Junction,” according to railway sources.

Highest permissible speed

The highest permissible speed is allowed between Shoranur and Mangaluru where it will cruise at a speed of 110 kmph. The Railways’ immediate task is to bring a uniform speed of 110 kmph along the entire stretch from Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru in the first phase and then 130 kmph in the second phase, and 160 kmph in the third phase. However, it will take time to fix the permanent speed restrictions and curves along the route.

Also, fencing has to be carried out in Kerala to allow the train to operate beyond 130 kmph. Though the track has a design speed of 210 kmph, the trains are restrained to operate at the lowest permissible speed by the Railway Safety Commissioner considering various safety parameters.

