Kerala’s seafood exporters seek fallow paddy land for aquaculture

Seafood exporters have appealed to the State government to free paddy fields in Kerala, which have been lying fallow for 10 years or more, for aquaculture to give a boost to exports.

In a memorandum submitted to the State government before the COVID-19 lockdown began, the Seafood Exporters’ Association of India said processors received less than 40% of the raw material for export from within the State because there was serious depletion of wild catch landings on the Kerala coast.

The exporters’ has requested that a study should be taken up in the four districts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod to make an assessment of area that is potentially available for aquaculture. Then a portion of the available land can be used for aquaculture at the discretion of the government, in consultation with the rice paddy farmers, initially on a limited scale.

Export industry sources said the current system of one-paddy, one-fish cycle would not be viable as preparation of aquaculture ponds required to be in keeping with the world standards. Expenses involved are high and the land has to be made available on a longer time scale so that aquaculture is sustainable.

Vannamei shrimp from Andhra Pradesh

Marine resources in Kerala for export processing had depleted so much that a substantial quantum of raw materials comprised small-size Vannamei shrimp from Andhra Pradesh, brought here with an additional expense of ₹25 per kg.

Vannamei cultured in Andhra Pradesh fetches a premium in the U.S. market because of its freshness.

Though Andhra Pradesh exporters do not have access to a group of greatly skilled peelers like in Kerala, the situation is fast changing with exporters in the State expanding their processing capacities and training labourers to handle small-size shrimps. It is possible that soon there will be no shrimp available to Kerala processors from Andhra Pradesh.

If land was made available for aquaculture with suitable amendments to the paddy land use rules, it would be possible to launch Vannamei farming on a commercial scale in the State, said the exporters.

Kerala which was the leader in seafood exports from the country has now lagged. Andhra Pradesh, accounting for about ₹20,000 crore of exports, and Gujarat with a business of about ₹10,000 crore annually were way ahead of Kerala. Exports from the State have hovered around ₹6,000 crore a year for some time now. Seafood export from the country is worth around ₹47,000 crore annually and it mostly comprises frozen shrimp.