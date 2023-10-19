ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala’s ruling LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan warns Central agencies that Left front will not submit to intimidation

October 19, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - KANNUR

He was speaking at a rally organised by DYFI to protest against ED’s alleged interference in the cooperative sector in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan  | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan has strongly condemned the Central government’s attempts to “stifle” Kerala’s cooperative sector. He said the Left front in Kerala cannot be cowed down by Central agencies

He was speaking at a rally organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Kannur district committee on October 19 to protest against Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) alleged interference in the cooperative sector in Kerala.

Mr. Jayarajan stressed that corruption within the cooperative sector is unacceptable, but errors should be rectified within the sector itself.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
A political battlefront shapes up in Kerala over cooperative sector corruption

He refused to allow anyone to sully the cooperative sector for the transgressions of a few, emphasising that Leftists do not condone wrongdoing.

Drawing a stark analogy, Mr. Jayarajan likened blaming the entire cooperative sector for one individual’s mistake to branding all as murderers for one person’s crime.

He cautioned Central agencies against thinking that they can subdue the Left in Kerala as they have done with leaders of other political parties in various States.

On Munnar encroachments

Later, Mr. Jayarajan addressed the media, assuring that issues related to encroachments in Munnar would be resolved peacefully and that the Left front’s policies would be upheld in the region.

Mr. Jayarajan reaffirmed the front’s support for farmers. He also dismissed controversies surrounding Chief Minister’s scientific adviser M.C. Dutta’s recent controversial statement on journalists, maintaining that the journalists could seek clarification on the matter themselves.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US