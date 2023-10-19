Kerala’s ruling LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan warns Central agencies that Left front will not submit to intimidation

October 19, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - KANNUR

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan has strongly condemned the Central government’s attempts to “stifle” Kerala’s cooperative sector. He said the Left front in Kerala cannot be cowed down by Central agencies

He was speaking at a rally organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Kannur district committee on October 19 to protest against Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) alleged interference in the cooperative sector in Kerala.

Mr. Jayarajan stressed that corruption within the cooperative sector is unacceptable, but errors should be rectified within the sector itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

He refused to allow anyone to sully the cooperative sector for the transgressions of a few, emphasising that Leftists do not condone wrongdoing.

Drawing a stark analogy, Mr. Jayarajan likened blaming the entire cooperative sector for one individual’s mistake to branding all as murderers for one person’s crime.

He cautioned Central agencies against thinking that they can subdue the Left in Kerala as they have done with leaders of other political parties in various States.

On Munnar encroachments

Later, Mr. Jayarajan addressed the media, assuring that issues related to encroachments in Munnar would be resolved peacefully and that the Left front’s policies would be upheld in the region.

Mr. Jayarajan reaffirmed the front’s support for farmers. He also dismissed controversies surrounding Chief Minister’s scientific adviser M.C. Dutta’s recent controversial statement on journalists, maintaining that the journalists could seek clarification on the matter themselves.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.