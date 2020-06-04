Kerala’s ‘rooftop’ student gets high-speed connectivity

Namitha Narayanan, a fifth-semester BA English student of KMCT Arts and Science College, Kuttippuram, who became symbol of perseverance on Wednesday, will no longer have to climb atop her house roof to attend online classes.

Following a news report in these columns showing her attending an online class from her rooftop, officials of a private service provider came to her house at Areekkal, near Kottakkal, on Thursday morning and ensured that she got high-speed connectivity.

The technical staff of the company set up an augmented facility at her house and this could ensure steady and high-speed connectivity on her house premises.

“I am happy I can now learn from the comforts of my house,” said Namitha. Her elder sister Nayana too was happy.

The photo showing Namitha on top of her two-storey house had made wide impact with a number of people sharing the photo.

Syed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA of Kottakkal, approached Namitha’s family offering help to address the problem. “Namitha’s photo studying has become a symbol of the State’s connectivity. She is also a symbol of the perseverance displayed by the State’s student community. Namitha has become an inspiration for others,” Mr. Thangal said.

E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, too contacted the family and offered help.