Kerala’s road infra set to see a big leap, says Gadkari

December 15, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala’s road infrastructure development will be on par with that of developed countries like the United States when the work on the three economic corridor projects — about 990-km distance of which passes through the State — is completed by 2025, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said.

Speaking after jointly inaugurating a slew of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) projects including Kazhakuttam elevated flyover, Kuthiran twin-tube tunnel, and laying the foundation stones of 13 other National Highway road development projects with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday, Mr. Gadkari said the 990-km distance of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi-Kochi and Mysuru-Malappuram economic corridor projects being implemented by the Centre in the State will create a big leap in Kerala’s road development.

The 700-km Mumbai-Kanyakumari economic corridor project will pass through nine districts from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, while the 166-km Thoothukudi-Kochi economic corridor project will cut through Ernakulam and Idukki districts. The 72-km Mysuru-Malappuram project will also pass through Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

“Without road development, industrial growth is not possible. These projects will result in a threefold increase in tourism in Kerala,” said Mr. Gadkari. Better road connectivity with ports in south India will provide a huge boost to the economic development of the State, creating employment opportunities. The government will be in a better position to carry out more development activities. In Kerala, where land is expensive, road development is paramount to the overall development of the State, said Mr. Gadkari. He also lauded Kerala for the support it extended to the projects.

It was due to the generous support of the State government and the Chief Minister that the land acquisition was completed very quickly. Eighteen bypasses are being constructed across the State as part of road works. A sum of ₹1,000 crore has been earmarked for this. While proposing to speed up the shift of the State’s transport sector from fossil fuel to electric and hydrogen fuel, he asked the Chief Minister to come up with proposals to take early advantage of the shift spearheaded by the Centre.

Mr. Gadkari also said Kuthiran twin tunnel is the first-ever six-lane tube tunnel in south India, which reduces travel time from 30 minutes to 2 minutes along the stretch. Public Works Department Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas lauded the Union Minister for taking a sympathetic stance towards the development of the State. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan who spoke at the function said the Centre was working hard to make India a developed country in the next 25 years. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, and others attended the event.