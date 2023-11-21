HamberMenu
Kerala’s Responsible Tourism makes it to UNWTO list

UNWTO cites that Kerala Tourism has succeeded in upholding UN Sustainable Development Goals while promoting travel industry

November 21, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission under Kerala Tourism has made it to the Global List of Case Studies of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The UNWTO cited that Kerala Tourism has succeeded in upholding the world body’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while promoting travel industry in the State, said a release here on Tuesday. Kerala has been cited for employing local resources and products while boosting RT destinations, thus finding resources to achieve its objectives towards realising the SDGs. The dashboard displays Kerala Tourism’s website link for details about the State’s activities.

Congratulating the State RT Mission on the accomplishment, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said Kerala’s initiative in promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism had been earning international acclaims for a while now. “Tourists across the globe are watching our activities with great interest,” he noted. “The UNWTO’s recognition will further inspire us to promote eco-friendly tourism.”

Kerala’s RT Mission earned a place among seven G20 countries with Maharashtra being the only other Indian State to figure on the list which cites its Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve project. Kerala RT’s selection to the Special Dashboard has been based on the State’s tourism promotion initiatives in adherence with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Significantly, the UNWTO citation comes close on the heels of the Kerala RT Mission getting the prestigious Global Award, acknowledging the sustainable and women-inclusive initiatives successfully promoted in the State. The award, instituted by the Responsible Tourism Partnership and International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT), is in the ‘Best for Local Sourcing – Craft and Food’ category.

