Kerala’s reforms department recommends efficiency-based promotions, scientific redeployment of staff

Promotions based on efficiency, redeployment of personnel to prop up understaffed departments and the creation of an ‘institutional memory’ bank modelled on Wikipedia are among recommendations made by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department for improving the operational efficiency of the government service in Kerala.

These recommendations are contained in two work-study reports prepared by the department for the ‘adjustment of workload’ in the State Departments of Finance and Law.

The reports noted that staff redeployment based on the workload in the field departments is not being implemented efficiently although department-level committees have been formed for the purpose. “While many departments become idle due to excess staff, there are departments which struggle to carry out their duties on account of being understaffed,” the reports said.

Efficiency as promotion criterion

The work-study reports underscored the need for setting efficiency as the criterion for promotions in government service. “At least two” eligibility tests should be a condition for promotions between the ranks of Assistant and Special Secretary. Such tests should also be a prerequisite for the post of Additional Secretary/Special Secretary.

The reports are critical of promotions made without assessing the efficiency of the staff once they enter the service, especially the Secretariat, and the absence of subsequent opportunities for periodic training.

‘Secret system’

Further, the department has suggested that a ‘secret system’ be introduced, enabling the assessment of senior officers by their subordinates.

The reports recommend the creation of a ‘Wikipedia-model’ repository for the ‘institutional memory’ of each government department and a knowledge bank. This would help newcomers inherit ideas and knowledge accumulated over the years, improving overall efficiency. The digital repository “should be introduced on the lines of Wikipedia, allowing all employees to freely record their opinions and experiences.”

The reports also recommended a reassessment of the posts in each section of the Secretariat and a ‘cadre revision.’

Other recommendations

Other recommendations include strengthening the Secretariat sections that deal with matters related to the Legislative Assembly, introduction of ‘single file system’ in the Secretariat, and measures for timely disposal of pending files.

The work-study report on the Finance department noted that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the Kerala Social Security Pension Limited were not considered for the study since these are special purpose vehicles (SPV) created with specific targets in mind and meant to be dissolved once the targets are achieved.

