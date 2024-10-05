GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala’s public education sector is a model for the nation: CM

Published - October 05, 2024 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes on a board during the inauguration of a high-tech school building with smart class rooms, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes on a board during the inauguration of a high-tech school building with smart class rooms, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised that Kerala’s public education sector has become a benchmark for the rest of the country. The State has been successful in setting high standards through initiatives including the General Education Protection Mission and the Vidyakiranam Mission.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at Sreekaryam Government High School on Saturday to mark the formal launch of high-tech school buildings and smart classrooms in several schools across Kerala.

As part of the project, 30 new school buildings have been constructed under various funding sources including the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and the Plan fund in connection with the government’s 100-day action programme and the Vidyakiranam Mission. Foundation stones for 12 more school buildings were also laid during the event. A total amount of ₹10.51 crore has been spent for the current project.

Citing data released by the Union government in 2022, the Chief Minister said that approximately 60 lakh children of school age reside in the State, with around 45 lakh enrolled in government and government-aided institutions. This indicates that nearly 80% of school-age children in Kerala are benefiting from public education, in a testament to the high quality and accessibility of the State’s education system.

Referring to the financial burden of private education on families, Mr. Vijayan asserted that the State government is committed to making quality education affordable and accessible to all. “Although universal education exists nationwide, Kerala stands out for its comprehensive implementation,” he said.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty presided over the function. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, A.A. Rahim, MP, and senior officials participated.

Published - October 05, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.