Kerala’s public education sector is a model for the nation: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised that Kerala’s public education sector has become a benchmark for the rest of the country. The State has been successful in setting high standards through initiatives including the General Education Protection Mission and the Vidyakiranam Mission.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at Sreekaryam Government High School on Saturday to mark the formal launch of high-tech school buildings and smart classrooms in several schools across Kerala.

As part of the project, 30 new school buildings have been constructed under various funding sources including the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and the Plan fund in connection with the government’s 100-day action programme and the Vidyakiranam Mission. Foundation stones for 12 more school buildings were also laid during the event. A total amount of ₹10.51 crore has been spent for the current project.

Citing data released by the Union government in 2022, the Chief Minister said that approximately 60 lakh children of school age reside in the State, with around 45 lakh enrolled in government and government-aided institutions. This indicates that nearly 80% of school-age children in Kerala are benefiting from public education, in a testament to the high quality and accessibility of the State’s education system.

Referring to the financial burden of private education on families, Mr. Vijayan asserted that the State government is committed to making quality education affordable and accessible to all. “Although universal education exists nationwide, Kerala stands out for its comprehensive implementation,” he said.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty presided over the function. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, A.A. Rahim, MP, and senior officials participated.