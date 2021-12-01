Kerala’s NORKA Roots to sign memorandum of understanding on nursing jobs in Germany

Achim Burkart, Consul General of Germany in Bengaluru, and NORKA-Roots CEO K. Harikrishnan Namboothiri will sign the MoU in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday

NORKA Roots will ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Employment Agency, the German government agency in charge of recruitments, on Thursday, opening up possibilities for nurses from the State in the German health-care sector.

Achim Burkart, Consul General of Germany in Bengaluru, and NORKA-Roots CEO K. Harikrishnan Namboothiri will sign the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The recruitment scheme, christened Triple Win, is the first of its kind by a State government, a statement said on Wednesday. NORKA Roots also views the scheme as the first step in exploring new job opportunities in various European nations, outside the traditional employment locations.

It is estimated that thousands of nursing job vacancies would arise in Germany on the post-COVID scenario, and 25 lakh-plus jobs worldwide. Every year, Kerala produces more than 8,500 nursing graduates.

Licence norms

For obtaining a nursing licence to work in Germany, B-2 level proficiency in the German language and a government-approved nursing degree are prerequisites. However, NORKA recruits can apply with a B-1 level proficiency and obtain the B-2 level eligibility after arriving in Germany. Selected recruits will have an opportunity to gain proficiency in the language at the Goethe Zentrum free of cost, the statement said.

Senior officers of the German Embassy and the State Government will be present at the function.