Kerala’s New Year eve liquor sale put at ₹82.26 crore

01 January 2022 19:39 IST

The figure was ₹70.55 crore last year

The State saw a record sale of liquor via government-owned outlets on New Year’s eve. As per Bevco provisional figures, customers bought liquor worth ₹82.26 crore on December 31 as against the ₹70.55 crore sold on the same day last year. An official said the revenue increase was also partly due to the enhanced price of liquor.

The Bevco outlet at Power House Road, Thiruvananthapuram, alone sold ₹6 crore worth of liquor on December 31. The Bevco retail outlet in Palarivattom followed with a sale of ₹81 lakh. On Christmas Eve, Bevco had sold liquor worth ₹65.88 crore.

