Kerala’s Muzhapilangad beach to be renovated as New Year gift, says Tourism Minister Riyas

The renovation, costing ₹233 crores and ₹71 lakhs funded through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, is being carried out in four phases

Published - August 24, 2024 02:07 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau
Riders riding motorcycle on Kerala’s only drive-in beach, Muzhapilangad beach in Kannur which stretches across four kilometres of sand. File

Riders riding motorcycle on Kerala’s only drive-in beach, Muzhapilangad beach in Kannur which stretches across four kilometres of sand. File | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A Mohamed Riyas has said that Muzhapilangad beach, Asia’s largest drive-in beach, will undergo renovations and be presented as a New Year gift to Kerala. The announcement came during the Minister’s visit to the beach, which is currently being refurbished under the Dharmadam-Muzhapilangad Comprehensive Tourism Development Project.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed the ongoing construction, including a three-star hotel complex being built by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC). He said that 70% of the work had been completed and the construction was being carried out according to world-class standards.

“The first phase of the renovation is nearing completion,” the Minister said, expressing optimism that the new KTDC hotel would transform the region and attract more tourists. The project includes a four-kilometre walkway designed to preserve the beach’s natural beauty, as well as additional amenities such as a children’s playground, public toilets, kiosks, and landscaping.

The renovation, costing ₹233 crores and ₹71 lakhs funded through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, is being carried out in four phases. Muzhapilangad grampanchayat president Sajitha, Tourism Deputy Director T.C. Manoj, and District Tourism Promotion Council Secretary J.K. Jijesh Kumar, accompanied the Minister during the site visit.

