‘Kerala’s medical value tourism has potential to generate ₹100-cr. revenue per month’

Published - August 30, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala’s modern medicine sector has the potential to generate ₹100-crore revenue per month from medical value tourism, speakers at the 11th edition of the Kerala Health Tourism 2024 and the sixth Global Ayurveda Summit in Angamaly said on Friday.

The sector is now earning around ₹40 crore per month from medical value travellers. Kerala also had the potential to emerge as a manufacturing hub for medical devices and pharmaceuticals, they said. Co-convener of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Kerala Healthcare Panel and managing director of Medical Trust Hospital Dr. P.V. Louis stressed the importance of leveraging the advantages of Kerala to attract more medical value travellers, since the State provided quality healthcare in a cost-effective manner.

The Kerala Medical Value Travel Vision 2030, a report prepared by KPMG and the CII, called for a State-level policy and guidelines for medical and wellness tourism development. Among the sessions on Friday was one on ‘Cultivating Innovation in Ayurveda: Technology, Branding and Startups, Envisioning Ayurveda’s Future’ and on ‘Clinical Insights: Ayurveda and Integrated Medicine Concepts’.

ayurveda / Kerala

