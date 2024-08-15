Kerala’s medical community to join nation-wide protest against Kolkata rape and murder

Postgraduate medicos across the State, including senior residents, will strike work on Friday (August 16, 2024) and observe a day of mourning in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a young postgraduate doctor in RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata

Kerala Medical Post Graduates Association (KMPGA) has declared that they will boycott OP clinics and ward duties. However, emergency services in hospitals will not be affected.

The young doctors have demanded the implementation of a Central Act to protect healthcare workers against violence. They have also demanded that the perpetrators of the heinous crime be brought to book and that the authorities who are responsible for the lapses in security which led to the murder of the young woman be made to resign with immediate effect.

It may be recalled that the Centre has all along been disinterested in enacting a separate legislation to prevent violence against doctors and healthcare workers, even though a draft Bill, Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019 had been circulated amongst their MPs for consideration.

The Indian Medical Association has condemned the ongoing violence at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, where young medicos priotesting against the gruesome murder and rape of their colleague are being targetted.

In a statement, IMA said that the college has now been vandalised by hooligans and that the authorities, who by their negligence had allowed such a heinous crime to be committed, have once again failed totally in maintaining law and order, that too at a time when the crucial CBI investigations are on.

“Such vandalism with impunity points to anarchy and breaking down of law and order. IMA condemns this mindless violence and are very apprehensive that crucial evidence may be lost”, the statement by IMA said.

Follow Kolkata doctor rape and murder LIVE updates

IMA has also called for an emergency consultation meeting with all State branches to chart out the further course of action

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association has also announced that they will observe a protest day on Friday, in response to the heinous crime committed at RG Kar Medical College at Kolkata.

KGMOA will organise protests and demonstrations at all healthcare institutions on Friday in solidarity with the national day of mourning called by the All India Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (AIFGDA), demanding strong and just action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

It has also announced the launch of a campaign from August 18 to 31, demanding safety for all healthcare workers at workplaces, so that crimes such as the ones at Kolkata are never repeated.

KGMOA demanded that safety audits be held in hospitals based on designated checklists, identifying security gaps that need to be addressed at the institutional and governmental levels .

The horrific rape and murder of the young medical professional, while on duty has sparked widespread fear and concern among the medical community. It is deeply troubling that such brutality took place inside the hospital, a workplace and a place of healing and speaks about total lack of safety for healthcare workers, especially in Government hospitals.

KGMOA also called for the immediate strengthening of security measures across hospitals, including preventing unrestricted access to sensitive areas inside hospitals.

In this context, it also requested the Kerala Government to ensure that all medical institutions across the State are implementing the guidelines under the existing Code Gray Protocol, which prioritises the safety of healthcare workers.