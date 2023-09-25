HamberMenu
Kerala’s Maradu apartment case probe officer transferred out, only to be reinstated

Rex Bobby Aravin, DySP (Crime Branch), who was leading the probe against former officials of Maradu municipality and the builders who illegally constructed the apartments, was initially transferred out of the district to Crime Branch (Central Division), Thiruvananthapuram, in July

September 25, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi
A file picture of an apartment built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu municipality being demolished using controlled implosion in Kochi in Kerala.

A file picture of an apartment built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu municipality being demolished using controlled implosion in Kochi in Kerala. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Crime Branch (CB) investigation into the Maradu illegal apartment construction case in Kerala has taken a curious turn with the investigation officer being transferred out before the completion of the probe, only to be brought back later.

Rex Bobby Aravin, DySP (Crime Branch), who was leading the probe against former officials of the Maradu municipality and the builders who illegally constructed the apartments, was transferred out of the district to Crime Branch (Central Division), Thiruvananthapuram, in July. The transfer order came when the probe in two of the three cases was almost complete.

Fearing that the transfer of the investigation officer at a crucial time would derail the investigation and prosecution in the cases, some of the legal officers involved in the case approached top police officials and sought the continuation of his service, it is learnt.

Eventually, the Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) issued an order last week bringing back Mr. Aravin into the investigation of the case. The official has also been asked to take care of the case till the completion of the prosecution in the court.

Incidentally, the CB has invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against two former secretaries of the Maradu municipality for abusing their official position to make undue monetary benefits to builders and themselves and thereby causing loss to the exchequer. The role of the builders and some civic authorities in conspiring with the secretaries of the Maradu municipality to illegally construct the apartment complexes in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone Rules is also being probed, according to sources.

The apartment complexes – Jain Coral Cove, H2O Holy Faith, Alfa Serene and Golden Kayaloram – which came up at Maradu on the banks of Vembanad Lake were demolished in 2020 following an order from the Supreme Court. The court had also directed that the cost of demolition and the compensation awarded to the apartment owners shall be recovered from the builders.

