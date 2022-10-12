Kerala’s maiden Agniveer recruitment rally concludes in Kozhikode

Rally held for north Kerala, Union Territories of Mahe and Lakshadweep

The second leg of the Agniveer Army recruitment rally in Kerala for the seven southern districts will be held in Kollam from November 15.

A release said here on Wednesday that a common rally for female aspirants from Kerala and Karnataka would be held in Bengaluru from November 1 to 3. Only those candidates who receive online admit cards through their registered email will be permitted to attend the rally, it said.

Meanwhile, the State’s maiden Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates was held in Kozhikode from October 1 and concluded on Monday. The rally covered the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Palakkad and the Union Territories of Mahe and Lakshadweep.

A total of 28,740 candidates had registered for the rally, including 28,606 candidates from north Kerala, 63 from Mahe, and 71 from Lakshadweep. As many as 18,872 candidates physically reported for the rally, thus registering a participation of little over 65%, the release said.

All candidates who were successful in the medical examination were issued admit cards for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE). The CEE for the recruitment process will be held on January 15, 2023.

Senior Army officers from the Zonal Recruiting Office, Bengaluru, Major General P. Ramesh, ADG Recruiting, and Brigadier Abhijit Valimbe, DDG (States) were present during the event to oversee the smooth conduct of the rally.

The Indian Army also conveyed deep gratitude to the Kozhikode district administration and the Principal of Government Physical Education College for the support rendered for the rally.