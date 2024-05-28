Kerala’s local bodies leading a social revolution through initiatives in menstrual hygiene

Local self-government institutions in Kerala are leading a social revolution through initiatives in menstrual hygiene.

More than 140 grama panchayats and 10 block panchayats have adopted various projects for menstrual hygiene.

“From the time the word menstruation was uttered in hush-hush, we have reached a period when the issue of menstrual hygiene is discussed openly. More interestingly, local body institutions that have implemented some remarkable projects for menstrual hygiene are led by male members,” said Joy Elamon, Director, Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), which organised a programme for men on ‘Menstrual hygiene is the responsibility of society’ on World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28.

Dr. Elamon says menstrual health was a human rights issue, and not just a health issue. Ensuring facilities for menstrual hygiene was the collective responsibility of society. Our health and development policies should prioritise menstrual health. Specific policies should be brought to ensure availability of menstrual products and access to water and sanitation services to low-income women and girls. This year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day theme ‘Together for a period-friendly world’ laid stress on this, he said.

Major issues

“Lack of clean toilets with sufficient water and absence of facilities to dispose of soiled napkins are the major issues faced by girls and women in public places. This leads to many health issues. Girls fail to attend school due to lack of such facilities in educational institutions. Schools, workplaces and public institutions should ensure that women could manage menstruation with dignity and in comfort. Toilets with clean water and incinerators were the most crucial need in public places,” said Ambily Soman, president, Kodakara grama panchayat.

Considering the environmental challenges and health issues posed by synthetic napkins, the local body institutions in the State have been implementing projects to distribute menstrual cups and creating awareness about their use.

“A survey conducted by our panchayat two years ago found that none of the women using synthetic napkins dispose of them scientifically. While 42% of them were burning them, 22% used to flush them in toilets, 6% bury them and the rest dump them somewhere,” says B. Shamsuddin, president, Padiyur panchayat.

Zero-napkin mission

This prompted the local body to think about menstrual cups. If only 4.2% women used menstrual cups in the panchayat two years ago, the majority of them use them now, he said. “We are on a zero-napkin mission,” he noted.

As many as 140 grama panchayats and 10 block panchayats in the State have initiated projects to distribute cotton napkins and menstrual cups.

Physiological, psychological issues

Dispelling myths and stigma about menstruation is important to change the attitude of society. The physiological and psychological issues of women during this time need to be addressed. The local self-government institutions have a huge role in ensuring menstrual health for a healthy society, said A.K. Jayasree, Head, Department of Community Medicine, Pariyaram Medical College.

Kerala had been showing the world yet another example in health sector. Men needed to act as support system for the women during the menstrual period so that they did not feel embarrassment and isolation, said Ananya Ghosal, WASH Specialist (Climate and Environment), UNICEF.