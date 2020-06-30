Kerala

Kerala’s landings down by 15%

Kerala suffered a drop of 15.4% in marine fish landings with the total landings of 5.44 lakh tonnes compared 6.42 lakh tonnes in 2018-19.

There was a sharp decline in oil sardine and Indian mackerel catch. While oil sardine catch dropped to a meagre 44,320 tonnes, the lowest catch in two decades, Indian mackerel (40,554 tonnes) experienced a decline of 50% compared to the previous year. In 2012, the catch of oil sardine in Kerala was 3.9 lakh tonnes.

Since then, there was a substantial decrease in the catch every year, but it moved up in 2017. Oil sardine landings again continued to decline for the past two years due tochanges in ocean environment.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 11:14:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/keralas-landings-down-by-15/article31957849.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY