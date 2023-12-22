Kerala’s land revenue staff to strike work on January 24

December 22, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Land Revenue Staff Association (KLRSA) will resort to a Statewide strike on January 24, 2024 seeking speedy clearance of pending dearness allowance and withdrawal of contributory pension scheme.

Association leaders who held a State-level online meeting recently said they would also seek the restoration of leave surrender benefits and rectification of various issues related to the medical insurance scheme for State employees and pensioners.

KLRSA State president Manoj Kumar and general secretary N.T. Shanmukhan said the association was continuing with the efforts to make all land revenue staff aware of their rights and ensure their cooperation in the upcoming strike for safeguarding it.

They also said it was unfair to deny or withhold the eligible rights of the employees for any unjustifiable reason.

