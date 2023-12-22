ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala’s land revenue staff to strike work on January 24

December 22, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

Clearance of pending dearness allowance and withdrawal of contributory pension scheme top list of demands by Kerala Land Revenue Staff Association

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Land Revenue Staff Association (KLRSA) will resort to a Statewide strike on January 24, 2024 seeking speedy clearance of pending dearness allowance and withdrawal of contributory pension scheme.

Association leaders who held a State-level online meeting recently said they would also seek the restoration of leave surrender benefits and rectification of various issues related to the medical insurance scheme for State employees and pensioners.

KLRSA State president Manoj Kumar and general secretary N.T. Shanmukhan said the association was continuing with the efforts to make all land revenue staff aware of their rights and ensure their cooperation in the upcoming strike for safeguarding it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They also said it was unfair to deny or withhold the eligible rights of the employees for any unjustifiable reason.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US