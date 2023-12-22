GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala’s land revenue staff to strike work on January 24

Clearance of pending dearness allowance and withdrawal of contributory pension scheme top list of demands by Kerala Land Revenue Staff Association

December 22, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Land Revenue Staff Association (KLRSA) will resort to a Statewide strike on January 24, 2024 seeking speedy clearance of pending dearness allowance and withdrawal of contributory pension scheme.

Association leaders who held a State-level online meeting recently said they would also seek the restoration of leave surrender benefits and rectification of various issues related to the medical insurance scheme for State employees and pensioners.

KLRSA State president Manoj Kumar and general secretary N.T. Shanmukhan said the association was continuing with the efforts to make all land revenue staff aware of their rights and ensure their cooperation in the upcoming strike for safeguarding it.

They also said it was unfair to deny or withhold the eligible rights of the employees for any unjustifiable reason.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.