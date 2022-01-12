Kerala’s Kumbalanghi to be India’s first sanitary-napkin free village

KOCHI

12 January 2022 12:49 IST

It’s part of an initiative being implemented in the whole Ernakulam parliamentary constituency

Kumbalanghi, which won acclaim as India’s first model tourism village, is set to become the country’s first sanitary-napkin-free panchayat.

The move is a part of an initiative titled ‘Avalkayi’ being implemented in the Ernakulam parliamentary constituency, said Hibi Eden, MP, following a tie-up with HLL Management Academy’s ‘Thingal’ scheme and Indian Oil Corporation.

In this initiative, menstrual cups will be distributed to women aged 18 and above, Mr. Eden said.

Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, will declare the panchayat as napkin-free on Thursday.