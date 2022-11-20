Kerala’s Kudumbashree ‘goal challenge’ anti-drug campaign kicks off

November 20, 2022 05:20 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

This was part of the second phase of the State government’s anti-drug campaign

The Hindu Bureau

Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malil inaugurating the ‘‘goal challenge’ on Saturday.

The Kudumbashree Mission organised a ‘goal challenge’ with the message of a drug-free State on Saturday.

Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik inaugurated the goal challenge, in which all the employees of the State mission reportedly participated. The challenge was held as part of the second phase of the ‘No to drugs’ campaign of the State government.

More than 46 lakh women in three lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups are participating in the goal challenge that will be held on Sunday too. Women in most neighbourhood groups of the Kudumbashree spread the anti-drug message.

Penalty shootout contest and a football quiz were organised by the Kudumbashree community development societies.

Goal challenges were also held in the 14 district missions of the Kudumbashree.

