  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala’s Kudumbashree ‘goal challenge’ anti-drug campaign kicks off

This was part of the second phase of the State government’s anti-drug campaign

November 20, 2022 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malil inaugurating the ‘‘goal challenge’ on Saturday.

Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malil inaugurating the ‘‘goal challenge’ on Saturday.

The Kudumbashree Mission organised a ‘goal challenge’ with the message of a drug-free State on Saturday.

Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik inaugurated the goal challenge, in which all the employees of the State mission reportedly participated. The challenge was held as part of the second phase of the ‘No to drugs’ campaign of the State government.

More than 46 lakh women in three lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups are participating in the goal challenge that will be held on Sunday too. Women in most neighbourhood groups of the Kudumbashree spread the anti-drug message.

Penalty shootout contest and a football quiz were organised by the Kudumbashree community development societies.

Goal challenges were also held in the 14 district missions of the Kudumbashree.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.