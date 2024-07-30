‘Kerala’s Industries department reversing the flow, seeking out investors now’

Industrialists have said that the Industries department is seeking out investors, reversing the flow of a time when would-be investors, beleaguered by formalities, were caught in red tape, disillusioned, and forced to leave in a huff, often in tears.

Speaking at the one-day ‘Conclave on Continuing Investments’ organised jointly by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and the Directorate of Industries and Commerce in Kochi on Monday, many veteran industrialists said they were finding themselves more welcome and accepted.

President of Kerala State Small Industries Association A. Nizaruddin called the conclave a stepping stone to more success, as Kerala garnered a substantial quantum of local investment over three years in units ranging from the traditional to the latest tech-driven enterprises. He said nearly 300 investors participated in the meet, where they were able to meet the minister and top officials of the Industries department, voice their grievances and get answers to their apprehensions.

The investment atmosphere is better, there is support and help from the bureaucracy and quick responses to queries. Clearances were given quickly with the onus also resting on the entrepreneur to abide by the conditions, he added. It was a time when the Industries department was coming to the investor to help her or him, he said.

V.K.C. Razzak, managing director of VKC Group and Director of KSIDC, said enterprises should not be set up by expecting subsidies alone. According to him, the subsidies from the government must be seen as an additional aid for establishing the ventures. He said VKC had its presence in eight other States, but Kerala was where the company got sufficient respect and support.

Sreenath Vishnu, vice-chairperson of VNG Group, said the primary task in a venture was to effectively deliver the products to consumers. “As an entrepreneur, one has to start with a small-scale venture. He can increase investment and size of the venture based on support from the market,” he said.

Ajay George Varghese, CEO and Managing Director, Bipha Drug Laboratories, said the most important thing for an entrepreneur is to transform challenges into possibilities. He said the hurdles in the path of an enterprise might make way for new ideas.

Mr. Nizaruddin said Kerala had succeeded in creating a business-friendly atmosphere in the State, which was encouraging more investors to come forward.