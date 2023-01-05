Kerala’s Industries department effects grievance redressal via WhatsApp

January 05, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Industries department has launched a facility for entrepreneurs to submit their complaints or seek redressals using the WhatsApp platform. The complaint message will be attended to in 10 minutes and the sender will be contacted through the districts concerned.

It is expected that complaints thus received will be settled within seven days. This is a temporary set-up until the statutory grievance settlement mechanism comes into effect, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Thursday.

The facility was launched last week and has been reviewed, the Minister said, pointing out that Kerala will be the first State in the country to have a statutory mechanism for addressing complaints from entrepreneurs. The mechanism will have its district-level and State-level operations.

Meanwhile, the department’s support to existing industrial units has continued. The Margin Money Grant for nano units has been availed of by 56 entrepreneurs who have received ₹1.59 crore during the current financial year. Of this, 42 are women entrepreneurs, according to department sources.

Under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, 88 units have received subsidy support to the tune of ₹2.44 crore in the district.

The entrepreneurs’ support programme, one of the popular support programmes for entrepreneurs being implemented by the directors of commerce and industries, has seen 84 units availing of the facility with a total of ₹6.95 crore being disbursed during the period 2022-23. The Vyavasaya Bhadratha programme to help MSMEs hit by the pandemic has seen 98 units availing of the support and a total of more than ₹3 crore has been disbursed.

The Year of Enterprises programme has seen the department providing interest-free loans to entrepreneurs, which has also seen encouragement to the campaign for One Family, One Enterprise scheme. The loan is available both for launching new enterprises and for expansion of existing MSMEs. The interest-free loan is for an amount up to ₹10 lakh for enterprises covering areas such as services and trading also.

Those interested in availing of the loan can apply through the special portal for the purpose. Those seeking to mobilise initial capital and working capital too can access the loan.

Ernakulam district was the first in the State to reach 10,000 new enterprises under the Year of Enterprises campaign which is aimed at setting up 1 lakh new units during the current financial year. The campaign was launched on April 1, 2022 and the 10,000-mark was achieved in 250 days, according to the department sources.