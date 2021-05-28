Kerala’s higher education sector to offer more seats and courses

Over three lakh students to benefit, says Governor in his address

The government will increase the number of seats and courses and enhance research facilities in order to cater to the increasing demand for higher education in the State.

In his policy address, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said 3 to 4 lakh more students were likely to benefit through the initiative.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to transform the State into a modern knowledge society, he said the academic quality and physical infrastructure of higher education institutions would be enhanced to national and international standards to lead the State into a modern knowledge society.

The quality of self-financing institutions in the higher education institutions would come under scrutiny through a State-level accreditation mechanism.

‘Eminent Scholars Online Programme’, an online interactive lecture series, would soon be implemented to feature classes by globally renowned professors in various fields for graduate and postgraduate students.

He noted the recent budget had proposed higher levels of investment in the sector and steps to establish Centres of Excellence.