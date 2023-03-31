Kerala’s heritage gets ample display at G20 venue

March 31, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amidst the high-intensity deliberations on varying topics of global concern, the international delegates attending the second G20 Sherpa’s meet at Kumarakom are also being treated to vignettes of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage.

A traditional welcome awaits the delegates of the four-day meet at stalls marketing hand-made products by local artisans. A ‘LiFE Hangar’ that hosts an exhibition of unique products from different parts of the country too has been opened at KTDC Waterscapes, the main venue.

Items at expo

Among the items that are on display at the exhibition include the Assam tea, produce from Kerala’s lush forests, and the Kasaragod handloom. Inside, the visitors were spotted admiring and enquiring about the products on display, clicking photos, and interacting with those running the stalls.

“This event is expected to provide us a much-awaited platform from where we will take off to the next level,” said Krithika Prasad, co-owner of ‘Kalya Shastra,’ a fledgling natural product brand from Bengaluru. She, along with her sister Radhika Gokulan, has opened a stall here on an invite from the organisers.

An array of events ranging from Kalaripayattu show to a traditional boat race and even a mini-Thrissur Pooram experience has been lined up for the guests. A boat-ride along Vembanad Lake and authentic Kerala cuisine are major attractions.

“The objective is to make the delegates enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Kerala to the fullest. This will be the same for all other locations that host the events preceding the G20 summit to be held later this year,” said a senior functionary of the event organising committee.

V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, too stressed the ‘experience Kerala’ factor during his introductory remarks . “While you attend important meetings and produce important outcome documents, I request you all to experience the local culture, cherish the cuisine and shop for Kerala’s unique handicrafts. I must mention Kerala’s backwaters too. Kumarakom comprises a cluster of little islands and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world,” he said.

Improved infra

Ahead of the event, the State government, in association with the local bodies concerned, has improved the road infrastructure and beautified the footpaths and numerous waterbodies at Kumarakom, a model Responsible Tourism destination. All roads and bridges that lead to the venues here too have been beautified.