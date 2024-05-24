GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala’s Health department to crack the whip on staff on unauthorised leave

Health Minister Veena George said that all possible legal measures will be taken against Health department employees who have gone on unauthorised leave, apart from steps to terminate their service

Published - May 24, 2024 02:11 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George.

Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Health department has decided to crack the whip on its employees who have been on unauthorised leave of absence as all hands are needed to tackle the infectious disease situation in the State, an official statement said here on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, Health Minister Veena George said that all possible legal measures will be taken against Health department employees who have gone on unauthorised leave, apart from steps to terminate their service.

At a time when the Health department has to put together its entire resources to fight the spiralling up of infectious diseases, some employees cannot be allowed to go on unauthorised leave, the statement said.

List sought

District health administrations have been asked to provide the list of the Health department employees in each district who are currently on unauthorised leave within the next five days

Those who have been on unauthorised absence but who would like to re-join service, will have to do so within a week’s time. In this regard, the Director of Health Service and the Director of Medical Education have been directed to take follow-up measures

