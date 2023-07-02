ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala’s GST revenues up in first quarter

July 02, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

State records a 26% increase in June 2023 revenue over that of June 2022

The Hindu Bureau,Tiki Rajwi _11287

Kerala has reported a steady increase in GST revenues in the first quarter of 2023-24 compared to the corresponding period in 2022-23.

As per the Union Finance Ministry data on national-level GST revenues for June 2023 published recently, Kerala recorded a 26% increase over June 2022. The State had reported an 11% increase in May 2023 over May 2022 and 12% increase in April.

The collection for a given month pertains to the consumption of goods and services in the previous one. Collection in April 2023 had stood at ₹3,010 crore, going up from ₹2,689 crore in the same month in 2022. State-level GST figures for May 2022 and 2023 put Kerala’s collection at respectively ₹2,064 crore and ₹2,297 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

GST revenues for June this year has recorded a significant increase. Collection rose from ₹2,160.89 crore in June 2022 to ₹2,725.08 crore, according to the Union Finance Ministry figures for the month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US