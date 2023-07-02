Kerala’s GST revenues up in first quarter

July 02, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala has reported a steady increase in GST revenues in the first quarter of 2023-24 compared to the corresponding period in 2022-23.

As per the Union Finance Ministry data on national-level GST revenues for June 2023 published recently, Kerala recorded a 26% increase over June 2022. The State had reported an 11% increase in May 2023 over May 2022 and 12% increase in April.

The collection for a given month pertains to the consumption of goods and services in the previous one. Collection in April 2023 had stood at ₹3,010 crore, going up from ₹2,689 crore in the same month in 2022. State-level GST figures for May 2022 and 2023 put Kerala’s collection at respectively ₹2,064 crore and ₹2,297 crore.

GST revenues for June this year has recorded a significant increase. Collection rose from ₹2,160.89 crore in June 2022 to ₹2,725.08 crore, according to the Union Finance Ministry figures for the month.