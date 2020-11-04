Kerala’s graph for new cases flattening, positivity dips

Positive rate for samples in A.P. 3.37%, Karnataka 2.91%; Telangana reports lowest mortality since June

Kerala’s COVID-19 cases maintained a flatter trajectory on Tuesday with 6,862 new cases, from 61,138 samples. The test positivity rate dropped from 12-14% to 11.2%.

The test positivity rate in the State was the highest in Alapuzha at 17.1%, 13% in Thiruvananthapuram, and 5.9%, the lowest, in Idukki.

The average weekly growth rate as well as the doubling time for cases changed during the past week. The doubling time of 17.2 days on October 2 rose to 41.1 on October 30.

On Tuesday, the Health department added 26 more deaths to the official COVID-19 death list. Thiruvananthapuram reported eight deaths, Kozhikode five, Thrissur four, Ernakulam and Kottayam two each, while Alapuzha, Kollam, Wayanad, Kasaragod and Malappuram reported one death each.

The doubling time for cases in Thiruvananthapuram, which reported the highest number for over three months, went up to 57.2 days, while in Kasaragod, which witnessed intense transmission, it was 88.2 days.

Among districts, Thrissur reported 856 cases, Ernakulam 850, Kozhikode 842, Alapuzha 760, Thiruvananthapuram 654, Kollam 583, Kottayam 507, Malappuram 467, Palakkad 431, Kannur 335, Pathanamthitta 245, Kasaragod 147, Wayanad 118 and Idukki 67 cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,849 new cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday.

The overall positivity rate came down to 10.06% as the number of samples tested touched 82.60 lakh. In the past day, 84,534 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 3.37%.

Anantapur and Guntur reported three new deaths each while Chittoor and Krishna reported two new deaths each.

Telangana recorded 1,536 cases on Monday testing 45,021 people. Three more patients died, the lowest number since June 24.

The 45,021 tests conducted on Monday was the highest since October 13. The 1,536 new cases included 281 from Greater Hyderabad.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 2,756 new cases and 26 new deaths.

The positivity rate stood at 2.91%, and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) 0.94%. Bengaluru Urban reported 1,479 casesand 13 of the 26 deaths Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 22,696..

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)