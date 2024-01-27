GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala’s GER in higher education records significant fall

All India Survey of Higher Education 2021-22 registers a gross enrolment ratio of 41.3%, a fall from 43.2% in 2020-21

January 27, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sarath Babu George
Sarath Babu George

Kerala’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education has witnessed a considerable fall, according to the All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22. In what appears to be a validation of claims suggesting an incremental increase in student migration from the State, the GER decreased from 43.2% (in the AISHE 2020-21) to 41.3%. The GER among females and males stood at 49% (previously 52.3%) and 34.1% (34.5%) respectively.

Kerala also fell one rung to become the seventh highest among States and Union Territories in this regard. The national average of GER among the age group of 18–23 grew to 28.4% from 27.3% previously.

The development has come as a blow for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that has often spot-lit the steady growth of GER in the State as an outcome of focused efforts being made to reform the sector.

UGC restrictions

Among other factors, policy analysts suggested the restrictions imposed on regular universities by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in conducting distance education programmes have adversely affected enrolment. There have also been calls to assess the number of Keralite students studying in the other States through a pan-India survey like the AISHE.

Going by the enrollment statistics, there were 13,04,445 students pursuing higher education at various levels including PhD, MPhil, postgraduate, undergraduate, PG diploma, diploma, certificate and integrated courses during the survey. These included 7,49,873 female and 5,54,572 male students to record a gender parity index of 1.41.

The 2020-21 edition of AISHE had recorded 13,64,536 students in the higher education sector. While 10,15,085 students pursued education under the regular mode in the AISHE 2021-22, 2,69,321 others opted for distance education courses. Notably, 3,58,799 students had pursued distance education courses during the previous year.

College density

The State had a college density (number of colleges per lakh eligible population in the age group 18-23) of 46 to be ranked fifth highest in the country, while the national average was 30. The number of foreign students pursuing various programmes increased significantly from 266 to 509. Among them, 378 students pursued undergraduate courses, 79 postgraduate courses and 39 PhD.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.