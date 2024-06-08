Kerala’s forests defy heatwave to record significant dip in fire incidents

Kerala has witnessed a significant fall in forest fires this year, despite the State sweltering in an unprecedented heatwave. Fires raged across 568.05 hectares of forestland, a considerable fall from the damage recorded across 901.51 hectares last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the ‘fire season’ that runs from December 1 to May 31, the State Forest department recorded 374 incidents of wildfire, down from 457 in the previous season.

Most impacted regions

The Eastern Circle covering Palakkad and Malappuram districts, and the High Range Circle covering parts of Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam districts were the most impacted regions, with 140 and 86 incidents respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganga Singh, the head of the Forest Force, attributes this decline in forest fire incidents and the resultant ecological damage to effective forest fire management plans and participatory mitigation efforts involving Vana Samrakshana Samitis. Improved alert systems and quicker response time also played a role in the success of mitigation efforts, he added.

Constant updation

The State’s mitigation strategy hinged on the constant updation of its fire management plan by incorporating assessments from the previous fire seasons.

Separate plans are evolved at the block, station, range, divisional and circle levels, Chief Conservator of Forests (Information Technology) Sanjayan Kumar, who has been coordinating disaster mitigation efforts at the State Forest Headquarters, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reviving waterholes

“We have focused on timely removal of biomass, creating firebreaks and controlled burning to reduce fuel load such as inflammable dry leaves and undergrowth. Additionally, efforts to revive waterholes in forest areas, aimed at mitigating human-wildlife conflicts, have also paid dividends,” he added.

With the onset of the monsoon signalling the end of the fire season, the Forest department has begun preparations for the next season.

Mr. Kumar emphasised on the department’s intent to review and rectify risk level designations by August to ensure all fire management plans were in place the next month. The calendar of activities including precautionary measures will come into effect in November.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.