Kerala’s first ‘Work Near Home’ facility to become operational within four months

The ‘Work Near Home’ project can showcase Kerala before the world and further improve our economy, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal here on Saturday. He was inaugurating the construction of the State’s first Work Near Home project in Kottarakara. The initiative aims at creating a work environment closer to home for people engaged in knowledge-based jobs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic popularised the concept of working from home, especially in the IT sector. This trend continues to persist. However, the Work Near Home project will help to overcome the limitations of working from home by providing dedicated workspaces. The project also targets start-ups and other enterprises that rely on remote work, establishing a network of workspaces to foster a co-working culture,” said the Minister.

He further added that the upcoming workspace can accommodate 220 employees. “A Research and Development (R&D) centre has already been established at the Kottarakara IHRD College. More such ventures will foster the growth of the surrounding ecosystem into an IT allied service sector. Within a year, Kottarakara is poised to become a hub that can provide employment to 500 people, and within five years, it is expected to employ at least 5,000 individuals,” said the Minister. Steps are also underway to launch Work Near Home facilities in Ramanattukara and Kalamassery, for which Kottarakara will serve as a prime model.

KIIFB assistance

The Work Near Home initiative will provide start-ups, freelancers, companies seeking to offer remote work options for their employees and small business owners with comfortable and convenient workspaces. If necessary, efforts will be made to provide skill training aligned with market demands at these centres. The project is being implemented with the assistance of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The State government had allocated ₹50 crore for this project and the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) is the implementing agency. In the first phase, 10 centres will be established and the first centre at Kottarakara will be a two-storey, 10,000 square feet building. The centre will have office modules, co-working stations, conference facilities, a cafeteria, and high-speed internet. The plan is to make the centre operational within four months.

Kottarakra municipality chairperson S.R. Ramesh presided over the function and District Collector N. Devidas launched the Work Near Home website on the occasion.

