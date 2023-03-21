Kerala’s first transgender lawyer wants to be the voice of the poor, marginalised

March 21, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

A physics graduate, an insurance agent-cum-law student and finally a full-fledged lawyer—this is the journey of Kerala’s first transgender advocate who now aims to use her legal acumen to ensure justice for the poor and the marginalised.

The journey was not easy and there were obstacles but her positive attitude and disregard for negativity propelled her forward to achieve the goal of becoming a lawyer, which, according to Padma Lakshmi is a noble profession.

“I ignore all forms of negativity, be it people or their comments. I focus on the positive. I believe that is one of my advantages. If I focus on the negativity, I will have time only for that and will never move forward in life,” she told PTI.

She also worked as an insurance agent for a private insurance company and the LIC to meet her medical and education costs, which included the voluminous legal textbooks. She is also more than happy and eager to share these books and her knowledge with anyone who wants them.

Lakshmi slowly stopped working as an insurance agent after joining as a trainee with her senior, advocate K.V. Bhadrakumari, so that she could focus better on her legal career. Her senior helped create a space for her among the bigwigs of the legal profession in the High Court, Lakshmi, who was interning since last November, said. “I am very grateful to her for that.”

She remembered her senior telling her that the Constitution was her biggest weapon.

Of the over 1,500 law graduates who got enrolled on Sunday, March 19, Lakshmi was the first one to get her enrolment certificate.

“It was made possible by the members of the Kerala Bar Council. I am happy to be enrolled here, as many big-wigs of the legal profession are part of this council and now so am I,” she said.

On her plans for the future, she said that she neither intended to pursue masters in law nor try for judicial service presently.

“Taking up cases where there has been violation of fundamental rights and fighting to ensure justice for the marginalised, that is my plan and desire right now,” she said, adding she wanted to fight for the likes of Vishwanathan from Wayanad or Madhu from Palakkad.

As a budding lawyer, there was lot for her to learn about court proceedings, she said. “I have a lot to learn about managing clients and about the law. For that, I need to work hard with honesty.” Her family—a mother who is an advocate’s clerk and a father who used to work at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd—has been great ssource of support in her journey. “They always encouraged me to pursue my dreams with courage. So why should I fear anything?”