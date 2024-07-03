Kerala’s first School Olympics to be held in Ernakulam in October

The State School Sports Meet games will be held on the model of the Olympics this year, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said. Ernakulam will host the first School Olympics from October 18 to 22.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, the Minister said the ‘School Olympics’ would include both athletics and games at the same venue. It will be held once every four years. In the other years, the school sports meet will be held as usual. A special logo, theme, and song for the festival was under consideration, the Minister said.

The State capital will host this year’s State School Arts Festival in December. The Minister said the General Education department wanted to conduct the arts festival this year as per a revised manual. Work on the revision was under way, he said.

The Minister said the indigenous art form that was presented during the inaugural of the arts festival last year in Kollam would likely be included as a competition event this year.

The Special School Arts Festival will be held in Kannur from September 25 to 27. The Science Fair will be organised in Alappuzha from November 14 to 17.

The Disha expo for providing career guidance will be conducted in Thrissur from October 5 to 9.

The TTI (teacher training institute) and PPTTI (preprimary TTI) arts festival will be held in Pathanamthitta on September 4 and 5.

The State School Arts Festival manual was last revised in 2017. Owing to the changes in the education sector and in the area of arts competitions, the government has in-principal decided to go in for a comprehensive revision of the manual. An order forming the manual revision committee and sub-committee too had been issued, and meetings, chaired by the Minister, had been held at the three region levels to seek suggestions.