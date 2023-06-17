Kerala’s first Samanvayam centre inaugurated in Kollam  

June 17, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

It is necessary to implement modernisation in the animal husbandry and dairy development sectors to keep up with changing times, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani said here on Saturday.

She was inaugurating the first regional animal husbandry entrepreneurship development training centre – Samanvayam centre – at the Sanmargadayini Smaraka Vayanasala at Kadakkal under the livelihood intervention facilitation enclave project of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

“The project aims at starting training centres in collaboration with other government departments and voluntary organisations in districts where the university does not have a presence. It will guide farmers and intervene in their daily dealings, helping them to improve their standards of living. As part of this, necessary training and awareness will be provided to the farmers in a scientific manner. Assistance will be ensured to develop entrepreneurial skills among allm including the youth,” she said.

The Minister said that a proposal to start a veterinary university in the southern region is currently under the consideration of the government. “Kerala is nearing the goal of attaining self-sufficiency in milk production and the State also produces the best quality milk,” she said.

Samanvayam centres are being established with the aim of publicising the potential of technology, creating awareness among farmers, identifying problems and suggesting solutions, conducting agricultural experiments and sharing new findings.

KVASU vice-chancellor M.R. Sasindranath presided over the function, while Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development director A. Kaushikan, Chadayamangalam block panchayat president Lathika Vidyadharan, Ittiva grama panchayat president C. Amrita and implementing officer of Samanvayam project M.K. Muhammad Aslam were also present.

As part of the inauguration, an awareness series was organised for those working in animal husbandry and dairy sectors. KVASU Professors Justin David and S.R. Shyam Suraj led the classes.