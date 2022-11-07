Kerala’s first international indie music festival to kick off tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala’s first International Indie Music Festival (IIMF) will begin on Wednesday at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village here. The festival will kick off at 6 p.m. with the musical performance of Oorali, Kerala’s favourite band. Then the Italian hip hop band Roc Flowers will take the stage with rock music.

Anslom, who is also the cultural ambassador of Papua New Guinea, will present reggae music. The Crafts Village is decked out for the festival with installations focussing on the theme of liberation.

During the five-day festival, the programme will be held from 6 p.m. onwards daily. Four and five bands each will perform each evening.

As many as 14 singers from India and seven from abroad are bringing their own indie music to the festival. A press note issued by the organisers said IIMF would also provide a platform for collaboration among musicians and help raise Kerala’s status on the tourism map.