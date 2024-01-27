Kerala’s first fishing twine factory gets ready in Alappuzha

January 27, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

State’s first fishing twine factory (yarn twisting unit) is getting ready at Paravur in Alappuzha. The unit being set up by the Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed) will produce high-quality twine, the main thread used for making fishing nets.

According to Matsyafed chairman T. Manoharan, installation of all machines has been completed and the facility will be inaugurated on February 15. The unit, once it starts production, will supply twine to Matsyafed’s three fishing net factories at Kochi, Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram.

“The biggest beneficiaries of the unit will be the fisher community, especially traditional fishers in the State. Making twine in our own facility will help us to produce better quality fishing gear and provide them to fishers at reasonable rates,” says Mr. Manoharan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twine is produced by twisting nylon yarn made from caprolactam chips. In the initial phase, Matsyafed plans to produce 500 tonnes of twine a annum using yarn procured from outside.

“No unit in Kerala produces yarn or twine needed for making fishing gear. Matsyafed produces 1,250 tonnes of different types of fishing nets annually using twine procured from outside at ₹290 per kg. We aim to meet 40% of our twine demand (three factories combined) through the Paravur unit. Producing twine at the Paravur unit is expected to cost around ₹260 per kg, including the cost of yarn (₹220 per kg). This will help Matsyafed to sell fishing gear at reduced rates,” says a top official of Matsyafed.

Matsyafed set up the facility on 1.5 acres of own land at ₹5.5 crore, including ₹5 crore sanctioned by the State government. The unit will employ some 50 people.

According to officials, the facility is equipped with modern machinery, including seven modern double-deck TFO machines, five cheese winding machines and two cops winder machines. Though the facility was mooted a few years ago by the then Fisheries Secretary Tinku Biswal, the project got delayed due to COVID-19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.