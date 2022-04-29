Kerala’s first elevated community cattle shed to open at Kuttanad on May 6

Three-storey facility built on 15 cents

The images of starving cattle being tied up on bridges to save them from drowning were a poignant reflection of the devastating impact of the 2018 floods in Kuttanad.

Almost four years after the deluge, farmers in Nedumudi, Champakulam and Kainakary no longer need to worry about the safety of their cattle during inundation. The construction of a multi-purpose elevated community cattle shed, the first of its kind in Kerala, at Chembumpuram in Nedumudi grama panchayat has been completed.

Officials of the Dairy Development department said the facility would be thrown open by Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani on May 6.

The three-storey elevated cattle shed was built on 15 cents of land provided by the Chembumpuram Dairy Cooperative Society at a cost of ₹1.8 crore provided by the State government. The shed, with a total area of 5,496 sq. ft., has facilities to keep 105 cattle at a time. Besides, it consists of an office room, milk collection/milk testing rooms, a conference room and a lift. A tank for collecting dung and urine of animals has also been arranged.

Elevated cattle sheds are being constructed as a permanent solution to keep animals safe during floods. "The idea of building elevated cattle sheds in Kuttanad arose after the 2018 deluge. As Kuttanad faces recurring floods, the facility at Chembumpuram will be a major relief for farmers. In case of an emergency situation, farmers can immediately shift their cattle to the facility. During floods, animals can be housed either in the head-to-head or tail-to-tail system," says, Sujatha R., dairy extension officer, Champakulam.

Apart from the elevated shed, a straw baling unit, the first of its kind in the State, constructed on the land of the Karumadi Dairy Society at Thakazhi grama panchayat will be inaugurated on the same day. The baling unit, which consists of a baler, tractor, a transportation vehicle and a storage facility, was constructed by the society at a cost of ₹20 lakhs, including ₹15 lakh government subsidy.

Meanwhile, the construction of the second multi-purpose elevated community cattle shed at Champakulam in Kuttanad is making good progress. It is being constructed on the land provided by the Champakulam Dairy Cooperative Society. Once completed, the four-storey shed with a total area of 6,316 sq. ft. will have facilities to keep more than 100 cattle at a time.