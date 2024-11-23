Kerala’s first AKRUTI Centre to come up at MGU

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, is poised to launch Kerala’s first Advanced Knowledge and Rural Technology Implementation (AKRUTI) Centre, in collaboration with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). The university will sign a memorandum of understanding with the BARC on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official statement said the AKRUTI Centre aimed to bridge the gap between scientific innovation and rural development, making advanced technologies accessible to the public. The centre will operate under the university’s Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (BIIC).

The AKRUTI Centre will provide 12 state-of-the-art technologies at affordable costs, with a focus on key areas such as agriculture, waste management, clean water supply, and food processing.

Licenses for these technologies will be available to individuals and organisations, along with support for launching ventures and marketing products. Farmers, industrial units, farmer organisations, and professionals in technical sectors are eligible to apply for these licenses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.