Kerala’s first 3D-printed building to be inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram on October 10

If things go as planned, 3D-printed buildings could turn out to be the next big thing in Kerala’s construction sector.

Kerala’s first 3D-printed building, a 380 sq ft, one-room summer house, is all set for a formal inauguration on October 10 on the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra (Kesnik) campus at PTP Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram.

Designed as a demonstration project, AMAZE-28 – as the summer house is named – was completed in 28 days. The project was carried out by Tvasta, a Chennai-based construction tech start-up launched by IIT-Madras alumni, with which Kesnik has inked an memorandum of understanding (MoU).

AMAZE-28 stands on a concrete platform on a small mound on the Kesnik campus. Kesnik director and chief executive officer Febi Varghese said it was the first 3D-printed building in Kerala.

For its 3D-printing constructions, Tvasta used a patented concrete mix as the construction material. It is deposited layer by layer using a robotic arm which has a nozzle at its tip. The arm is guided by a three-dimensional digital model of the building. “The advantage of 3D-printing technology is that it saves time. Wastage is close to nil. You are not bound by design limitations and the scope for creativity is higher,” said Praveen Nair, partner, Tvasta.

The demo project cost ₹11 lakh to build. The roof of the structure uses conventional building technology.

Using this technology, a 1,500-1,600 sq ft home can be completed – right from the foundation to handing over of the key – in about two to two-and-a-half months, he said.

Kesnik and Tvasta have a number of projects lined up for the future. In fact, ever since construction began on the summer house on August 2, Kesnik has been flooded with visitors curious about this technology. Mr. Varghese said the Kerala government agency has already received enquiries from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Tvasta’s upcoming projects in Kerala include a waiting shed at Vattiyurkavu for bus passengers, a security cabin and two bus shelters at the VSSC, and a project for the Kerala Startup Mission. In August, NIMS Medicity had also announced plans for a 3D-printed museum-cafetaria complex.

Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan will formally inaugurate the building on October 10. Tvasta CEO Aditya V.S. will make a presentation on the project. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will preside.

