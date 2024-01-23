ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala’s final electoral rolls published; electorate grows by over 3 lakh voters in a year

January 23, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala’s electorate rises to 2,70,99,326 voters, including 1,39,96,729 women, 1,31,02,288 men and 309 transgender voters

The Hindu Bureau

The new voters who were added to the list on turning 18 years of age numbered 2,88,533, while there are 6,59,227 voters aged above 80 years.  | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kerala’s electorate rose by over 3 lakh voters to record 2,70,99,326 voters, including 1,39,96,729 women, 1,31,02,288 men and 309 transgender voters, in the final Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 22 (Monday).

The final electoral roll published in January 2023 had 2,67,95,581 voters, while the draft SSR list published on October 27, 2023 had 2,68,54,195 voters.

According to the final list, the gender ratio among the electorate in Kerala stood at 1,068. There are 88,223 overseas and 2,62,213 persons with disabilities (PwD) electors.

The new voters who were added to the list on turning 18 years of age numbered 2,88,533, while there are 6,59,227 voters aged above 80 years.

Highest in Malappuram

Malappuram, with 32,79,172 voters, has the highest number of voters. Wayanad has the lowest number of voters – 6,21,880. Kerala has 25,177 polling stations in all.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on January 23 (Tuesday), Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said there were 6,20,998 additions (including new inclusions and those by way of migration) to the final electoral roll, while 3,75,897 names were deleted through “purification” of the electoral rolls on account of various reasons, including death and duplications.

Eligible citizens can include their names on the electoral rolls through continuous updation until the last date of nomination after the announcement of the elections. All inclusion, deletion and modification will be published as supplementary rolls, the official added.

