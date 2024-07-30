Kerala’s final Coastal Zone Management Plan to be submitted to the Centre soon

The final Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) of Kerala is likely to be submitted to the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change for approval shortly.

Kerala would be able to take advantage of the Coastal Regulation Zone 2019 rules, which has eased curbs in the construction along the coastal belt, only when the Ministry notifies the CZMP. The final plan will be placed before the State Cabinet before sending it to the Ministry.

A special session of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, which had drafted the final plan after elaborate processes, including public hearings, had approved the document last week.

The draft plan was earlier vetted by the Technical Scrutiny Committee of the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai, which had suggested certain modifications to the original plan.

Once approved, the development activities in 10 coastal districts — Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram — will be governed by the CRZ 2019 rules.

It is estimated that five Corporations, 36 municipalities and 245 grama panchayats will come under the CRZ regime in the State in the 10 districts.

The public hearing held in the coastal districts witnessed hundreds turning up with submissions for exempting their holdings from the CRZ regime. The authority had received 32,637 written complaints, with the highest numbers (14,902 complaints) coming from Ernakulam at the public hearing.

It took over one year for the KCZMA after the public hearings to finalise the plan. The first public hearing was held on May 22, 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram and the last one in the series on June 3, 2023 in Kasaragod.

Expert committees appointed by the authority had also conducted field visits after complaints regarding the existence of mangroves or vegetation wrongly marked as mangroves were received. Most of the complaints regarding the mangroves turned out to be false or wrong.

The presence of mangrove vegetation in a holding would bring the plot under the ambit of the CRZ regime. There were also hundreds of requests for reclassifying the villages to zones with lesser restrictions, sources said.