Kerala’s epidemic curve stays steady

State reports 11,647 new cases at a TPR of 10.84%

Kerala’s epidemic curve continues to ride a plateau, recording a high daily average of new cases, which public health experts feel is likely to remain steady and protracted.

Hospitalisations in the State, despite a declining trend, have not gone down at a faster and desirable pace, with at least 2,300 on an average being hospitalised daily for moderate or severe COVID-19. On Sunday, 2,297 patients were hospitalised. The number of patients being treated in hospitals across the State is 26,906.

The State’s active case pool has been stagnating since the past few days at a little over one lakh patients – 1,05,936 patients on Sunday. It continues to report an average of 12,000 cases and as many recoveries daily.

Test positivity rate also continues to be steady at a little over 10%, at 10.84% on Sunday, with 11,647 new cases being reported when 1,07,474 samples were tested in 24 hours.

12,459 recoveries

ICU and ventilator occupancy also, despite the declining trend, remains high, with 2,577 patients in ICUs and 1,052 on ventilator support. With 12,459 people reported to have recovered from the disease on Sunday, the total recoveries till date is 26,90,958.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 11, 647, with the State adding 112 recent deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

Most hospitalisations

Thiruvananthapuram, which has an active case pool of 12,481 patients, continues to have over 5,000 patients admitted in various hospitals – 5,485 on Sunday. On an average, at least 500 patients are hospitalised daily in the district and this picture has not changed over the past several months.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 28,09,394 cases.

There is no change in the TPR in 16 local bodies in the State, where it continues to be over 30% and several restrictions continue to be in force.

Capital on top

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,600 cases, Ernakulam 1,461, Kollam 1,219, Malappuram 1,187, Thrissur 1,113, Palakkad 1,045, Kozhikode 979, Alappuzha 638, Kottayam 600, Kannur 486, Kasaragod 476, Idukki 430, Pathanamthitta 234 and Wayanad 179 cases.