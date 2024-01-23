Kerala’s electorate grew by over 3 lakh voters in a year; final electoral rolls published

January 23, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala has 2,70,99,326 voters, including 1,39,96,729 women, 1,31,02,288 men, and 309 transgender persons, after the final special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday.

There is an increase of over three lakh voters when compared with the final electoral roll published in January 2023, which had 2,67,95,581 voters. The draft SSR list published on October 27, 2023 had 2,68,54,195 voters.

According to the final list, the gender ratio among the electorate in the State is 1,068. There are 88,223 overseas and 2,62,213 persons with disabilities (PwD) electors.

The new voters added to the list on turning 18 years numbered 2,88,533, while there are 6,59,227 voters aged above 80 years.

Malappuram has the highest number of 32,79,172 voters. Wayanad has the lowest number of 6,21,880 voters. Kerala has 25,177 polling stations in all. Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of 60 transgender voters.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said there were 6,20,998 additions (including new inclusions and those by way of migration) to the final electoral roll. Of these, 5,74,175 were new inclusions to the electoral rolls.

An elaborate exercise was undertaken to “purify” the electoral rolls. As many as 3,75,897 names were deleted on account of various reasons, including deaths (2,42,216), shifting of residence (1,15,994), repetitions (17,254), disqualifications (250), and others (153) since the publication of the draft SSR list.

Over 10.66 lakh names had been deleted from the rolls since January 2023. Booth-level officers visited each house to identify discrepancies and entries that had to be deleted from the rolls, Mr. Kaul said.

Besides, several duplicate or similar entries were identified through the electorate database ERONet 2.0. While 18,890 such entries were detected through the Photo Similar Entries (PSE) feature, another 4,778 entries were found through the Demographically Similar Entries (DSE) feature that examined similarities based on names, relation name, relation type, age and gender.

Eligible citizens could include their names on the electoral roll through continuous updation until the last date of nomination after the announcement of the elections. All inclusions, deletions, and modifications would be published as supplementary rolls, the official added.

