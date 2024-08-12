Kerala’s educational institutions shine in NIRF India Rankings

Higher educational institutions in Kerala have advanced significantly in the India Rankings 2024 released on Monday under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Kerala University, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Mahatma Gandhi University, and Calicut University have secured the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 43rd positions respectively in a new category for State Public Universities.

Kerala University improved to 38th overall and 21st among universities, up from last year’s 47th and 24th positions. Cusat climbed to 34th among universities, while Mahatma Gandhi University and Calicut University dropped to 37th and 89th positions.

Kerala Agricultural University and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies ranked 16th and 30th in Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

Arts and science colleges

Arts and science colleges from Kerala also performed well, with the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Ernakulam, overtaking University College, Thiruvananthapuram, to become the top-ranked in the State with 20th rank in the national level. Despite losing its pole position, University College went four rungs up to secure the 22nd rank. Seventy-one colleges from Kerala made it to the top 300 ranks, including 16 in the top 100.

Central institutions continued to lead in various categories, with the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut; the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Palakkad, achieving the notable rankings of 25, 51 and 64 respectively among engineering institutions.

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram improved to the 101-150 rank band, up from the 150-200 rank band last year.

Management institutions

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode and NIT Calicut were ranked 3rd and 76th respectively among management institutions, while NIT Calicut and CET were 3rd and 18th in Architecture and Planning.

Medical institutions also performed well, with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology and Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, ranked 13th and 42nd respectively.

Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram, was ranked 21st among dental colleges. The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, has been ranked 38th among law colleges in the country.

However, no institution from the State found a place in the categories of Research and Innovation.

Collaborative efforts

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu expressed delight at the improved performance of universities and colleges, crediting it to the collaborative efforts of the State government and the institutions in upgrading infrastructure and boosting academic quality.

