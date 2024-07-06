Kerala’s ecotourism sector eyes ambitious plans to enhance visitor experience

Kerala’s pristine ecotourism centres are poised for a transformative upgrade, with plans under way to enhance infrastructure, including accommodation facilities and sustainable management practices.

The initiatives will also encompass the introduction of online booking and cashless transactions at all sites.

Following deliberations spearheaded by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran at a recent workshop, the Forest department has decided to give shape to a strategic roadmap to enhance visitor experiences while safeguarding natural ecosystems. A proposal to invest ₹20 crore in 20 ecotourism hotspots will be submitted to the State government during the current fiscal. Additionally, a comprehensive proposal will be formulated to seek ₹100 crore from the Central government to strengthen the tourist destinations under the ongoing schemes of the Ministry of Tourism.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Eco-Development and Tribal Welfare) J. Justin Mohan said all 71 ecotourism destinations will undergo rigorous assessments including carrying capacity studies, destination audits and safety audits. These studies are aimed at evaluating infrastructure needs, assess visitor and vehicle limits, and ensure safety measures are robustly implemented.

Tailored facilities

Ecotourism sites will be categorised into mass tourism and ecotourism areas. Facilities will be tailored accordingly, ensuring accessible amenities at those destinations classified as mass tourism areas. In other places, adventure-seeking tourists will be guided by the forest staff for forest treks and trails.

The department also hopes to improve the infrastructure of the existing destinations by addressing critical gaps in movable assets like safari jeeps, and immovable ones including accommodation facilities, interpretation centres and selfie points in a phased manner over the next two years.

Moreover, a study will be conducted to explore new ecotourism products suited to specific destinations. For instance, customised safari jeep services may be introduced at sites like the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary to cater to varying visitor preferences, according to the senior official.

Securing certification

Efforts will be intensified to secure national and global certifications for Kerala’s ecotourism destinations. These accreditations are expected to elevate the State’s profile and attract a broader spectrum of tourists.

Waste management protocols will be rigorously implemented, with timely garbage collection measures enforced to maintain the natural beauty of ecotourism sites. To elevate service standards, professional training programmes will be conducted for the staff involved in ecotourism management. These initiatives are expected to delve into tourist management, financial administration, and site maintenance to enhance visitor experiences and operational efficiency.

The Forest department has also set its sights on intensively marketing its ecotourism products in collaboration with government and private entities.

